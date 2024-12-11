Fort Worth

Tandy Leather is selling Fort Worth HQ building as it looks for new local home

Tandy Leather Factory in Fort Worth aims to stay in the buildings until September

By Brian Womack | The Dallas Morning News

A Fort Worth-based retailer announced a deal to sell its headquarters facilities and later find a new home.

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is selling the corporate buildings, including its primary distribution center and flagship store in the North Texas city for $26.5 million before taxes and expenses, according to a regulatory filing and a statement.

The retailer ― which provides leather, tools, and other related products and services ― struck a deal with Colonna Brothers Inc., a New Jersey company that provides food distribution services.

Tandy Leather Factory aims to stay in the spaces until September while it finds facilities in the Fort Worth area, it said.

