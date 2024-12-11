A Fort Worth-based retailer announced a deal to sell its headquarters facilities and later find a new home.

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is selling the corporate buildings, including its primary distribution center and flagship store in the North Texas city for $26.5 million before taxes and expenses, according to a regulatory filing and a statement.

The retailer ― which provides leather, tools, and other related products and services ― struck a deal with Colonna Brothers Inc., a New Jersey company that provides food distribution services.

Tandy Leather Factory aims to stay in the spaces until September while it finds facilities in the Fort Worth area, it said.

