Dinner For Dads hosted by Tarrant Area Food Bank for Father's Day

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is partnering with Mrs. Baird's and Kroger to host two Dinner For Dads food distribution events.

Food items for the perfect family cookout on Father's Day will be passed out.

The first event will be in Tarrant County on Wednesday, June 12 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Farrington Field at 1501 University Drive.

The second event will be in Denton at the TAFB North branch on Friday, June 14 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 1500 Long Road.

To volunteer at this event check www.tafb.org/volunteer.

