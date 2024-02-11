Fort Worth

Suspected DWI driver crashes into Fort Worth restaurant, police say

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into Acapulco Beach Restaurant overnight, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At around 1:45 a.m., Sunday, officers and MedStar emergency personnel said they were called to the 3100 block of N. Main Street regarding a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, police identified the driver as 25-year-old Antonio Garcia.

Fort Worth Police
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Authorities said Garcia was charged with suspicion of being intoxicated while driving and booked into the Fort Worth Jail.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthNorth TexasTarrant CountyFort Worth police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us