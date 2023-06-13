Suspect ID'd in kidnapping of 2 Dallas children that triggered an AMBER Alert Sunday

A suspect has been identified in a Southern Dallas kidnapping that triggered an AMBER Alert Sunday afternoon, police say.

Dallas Police said they are looking for 41-year-old Lamar Neal in connection with the abduction of two children.

Investigators said Monday they needed help identifying a man who picked up two children, ages 7 and 9, as they walked near their apartment in Southern Dallas at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

"They were approached by a Black male suspect in what's being described as a gray crossover vehicle, stopped and offered the children a ride and the children got in the car. They went to a local store where the 9-year-old got out, went to the door, turned back around once realized the store was closed and the suspect drove off with the girl inside the car," said Kristin Lowman, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department.

Police were called at about 12:30 p.m. An AMBER Alert was issued at about 6:45 p.m., more than six hours after the child was taken.

The missing 7-year-old girl was later found walking alone in her apartment complex at about 12:40 a.m. Police said no vehicle was seen dropping the child off near where she was found.

Police said Neal is wanted in connection with three charges of aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Anyone with information on Neal's location is asked to call 911. The FBI and Secret Service have been assisting the Dallas Police Department in the investigation.