Spirit Airlines updates dress code policy, bans offensive or revealing clothing

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines updated its terms this week telling passengers that inadequate or offensive clothing could get them kicked off their flight.

“It’s kind of like school when we were kids, right? There’s a dress code. Not real specific, but you know, it keeps it decent,” said passenger Ron Moschetti.

The details are in Spirit’s Contract of Carriage.

A new version published this week expands a previous rule that “barefoot or inadequately clothed” customers could be removed from flights now specifying that clothing can’t be “see-through” or show “exposed breasts, buttocks or other private parts.”

Those with clothing or body art that's lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature may also not be allowed to fly.

“I honestly think that’s a bit concerning, concerning in the aspect if someone has tattoos, I feel like they’ll be singled out for that,” said Rafael Dominguez.

The contract also states those not allowed to board or asked to leave the plane for violating the policy may not be eligible for a refund.

Spirit isn’t the only airline with a dress code.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines states in its Conditions of Carriage that passengers have the responsibility to "dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed."

Similarly, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines's fine print said it can refuse to fly someone who’s wearing "clothes that are lewd, obscene, or patently offensive."

Spirit Airlines didn't immediately respond to NBC5's request for comment.

For a carrier known for being no-frills, some say the new rules don’t add up.

“They need to up their game if they’re going to have a dress code,” said passenger Alyse Pennington.