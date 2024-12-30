Speeding driver killed in rollover crash in Allen, police say

Allen police are investigating a rollover crash that killed a man early Sunday morning.

According to Allen police, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, the driver of a Dodge Challenger collided with a Honda CR-V and lost control. The Challenger ended up leaving the road and overturning into a creek near the intersection of Bethany and Whitman drives.

Allen police officers arrived to find an unresponsive man trapped in the Challenger. Police officers pulled the man from his car and members of the Allen Fire Department began trying to revive him.

"Despite their efforts, they were unable to revive the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Collin County Medical Examiner," Allen police said.

Police identified the driver of the Challenger as Taranjeet Singh. Police said Singh was speeding eastbound on Bethany before the crash and that the driver of the CR-V remained at the scene after the crash to provide a statement to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and we urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact the Allen Police Department at 214-509-4200.