UT Southwestern to host free pancreatic cancer patient summit

UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center, in collaboration with the DFW affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), is hosting the 2024 Pancreatic Cancer Patient Summit. This year’s theme is Empowering Your Journey: Knowledge, Support, and Living Well.

Pancreatic Cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States with a five-year survival rate of just 13%. There is currently no standard early detection test for pancreatic cancer and few effective treatments are available, making the ongoing funding of innovative research crucial to solving this challenging disease.

According to organizers, the summit is to serve as a beacon of hope for patients, allowing them to connect, learn, and share with others who understand their journey.

It’s happening at the UT Southwestern Radiation Oncology Building located at 2280 Inwood Road in Dallas on November 2 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.