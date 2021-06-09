Students With Perfect Attendance Prepare to Cycle Into Summer

The end of the school year is delivering something good to some students at a Fort Worth ISD elementary school.

A few students at Richard J. Wilson elementary got bikes. And here's how it happened.

Rotary Club of Fort Worth South partners with Wilson and hosts special programs to support and encourage the kids.

"Though our members have not been able to be with the kids in person, we have continued to support and encourage the kids with special programs all year long - with the help of their outstanding principal, teachers and Zoom. Altogether, we've held seven special events recognizing either attendance or academic achievement," club president Theresa Hocker wrote in an email.

Last week, members held their biggest celebration recognizing students who have had perfect attendance all year, in-person or online. All got goody bags and seven won bikes when their names were drawn in a raffle.

Hocker says her group loves celebrating these kids and the bike giveaway was made more special with two of her members getting permission to attend in person.