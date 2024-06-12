something good

Students head to the farm for summer internship

FunkyTown Food Project cultivates youth leadership skills through food and farming

By Deborah Ferguson

A summer internship is doing something good for the college students who signed up and families who could use some help getting food on the table.

Conundrum Farms is an organic farm and event space near Benbrook Lake that serves as a platform for teaching and learning.

It's also the host farm for the FunkyTown Food Project.

The nonprofit works to create a thoughtful and productive community of youth and adults from diverse backgrounds who work together to build a sustainable food system.

Summer interns are now on the job. Over the next few weeks, they'll learn, teach, get their hands dirty and make a difference.

Roughly one in four children in Fort Worth is food insecure and lacks access to affordable, nourishing meals.

Funkytown Food Project donates about 25% of its harvest each week through partnerships with Tarrant Area Food Bank and Funky Town Fridge.

something good
