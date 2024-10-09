Mentoring program helps girls fly towards confidence

An academy in Fort Worth is doing something good to empower girls to be the next generation of leaders by building their confidence.

"We just have to get out of our comfort zone and like accept who we are and we can't always compare ourselves to other people," said one of the girls in a video posted on social media.

Confidence is one of the lessons taught in Fly Girlz Academy, where girls unleash the fearless leader they are meant to be.

Girls 7 to 18 are empowered through mentorship, leadership development, and community engagement. Sessions address critical issues such as mental wellness, self-esteem, and educational opportunities, especially for those from underserved communities.

Lauren Scott founded the nonprofit Fly Girlz Academy in 2021 to help girls discover the importance of being bold, authentic, and fearless and inspire them to embrace their true selves with confidence and strength.