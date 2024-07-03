Local dealerships want to bring holiday magic this summer

Most people are not thinking about December or Christmas during July but a local dealership hopes to change your mind.

Some toy shopping this month will mean something good for kids.

Huffines Auto Dealerships invites North Texans to stop by and drop off a toy.

The goal of the monthlong toy drive is to bring joy to the kids who are patients at Children’s Health in Dallas.

December is the busiest month for donations, Christmas in July is meant to help Children’s Health restock its playrooms mid-year when the need is greatest.

“We are always happy to collaborate with local businesses who support our patients at any time of the year and love the idea of Huffines Auto Dealerships creating ‘Christmas in July’ to bring happiness to kids who are in our care at Children’s Health,” Paulette Mulry, Vice President of Development at Children’s Medical Center Foundation, said in a news release. “Toys brighten the days of our patients by providing comfort, help celebrate treatment milestones, or make birthdays and holidays during their visit more pleasant.”

“For one hundred years, Huffines has focused on giving back to the communities we serve, and this year, we wanted to do something extra special that our friends and neighbors could participate in,” said President and CEO Ray Huffines in the release. “Our goal is to provide excitement for the kids at Children’s Health and create that holiday magic this summer.”

All 10 Huffines Auto Dealership locations in North Texas will accept new, unwrapped donated toys through the end of July.

The Children’s Health-approved toy wish list is here.