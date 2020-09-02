KELLER

Hunt for Golf Balls Pays Off, Benefits Pediatric Cancer Research

Girl, 8, sells refurbished golf balls to fund pediatric cancer research

By Deborah Ferguson

A little girl from Keller took up a big project over the summer, and the pay off for her hard work is something good.

Taegan Tomlinson collected golf balls. The 8-year-old cleaned 'em up, then sold 'em - not to make money for herself but to raise money to fight cancer.

When Taegan added it all up, she'd raised $850 and got to write a big check to the Dallas nonprofit Wipe Out Kids Cancer.

Her goal back when she started the project was $500, and she sold those refurbished golf balls all over the country to surpass that mark.

Her dad, though, put Teagan in a position to go bigger. His company donated a few hundred more dollars for a grand total of $1,275.

A post on the Tagean's Golf Balls with a Purpose Facebook page says she hopes this will be the first of many donations to help with pediatric cancer research.

