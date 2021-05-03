Grand Prairie ISD Celebrates ‘The Power of Hope'

The Grand Prairie ISD is celebrating something good, and it's the "power of hope."

The Power of Hope recognizes districts that engage school counselors in leadership roles to increase college and career strategies for students

The Grand Prairie was one of six in the country and the only one in Texas to get the award in its inaugural year.

"We were happy to represent our beloved state of Texas. And we're just excited to get this recognition. Our district and our leadership in our district work so hard to make sure our students have every opportunity to be successful in the future." said Dana Jackson, the district's Executive Director of Counseling Service and College Access. She oversees a team of 101 and believes collaboration among all leads to success.

"Nothing like this can be done in isolation. Counselors, social workers and college advisors work together as a team to not work in silos, but to see how we can support each other to make sure we are meeting our goal. And our goal is to make sure students are successful," she said.

The Power of Hope award is from the National Postsecondary Strategy Institute in conjunction with the Reach Higher Initiative, an effort from former First Lady Michelle Obama to inspire students to take charge of their future by completing their education beyond high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college or 4-year college or university.

