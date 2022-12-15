Fort Worth Fire Stations Hosting Food, Coat Drives

The Fort Worth Fire Department has opened it’s more than 40 fire stations from across the city to serve as drop off sites for their latest mission to do something good.

“We really identified that food insecurity is a threat to the entire Fort Worth community,” fire Chief James Davis said. “Prior to Thanksgiving this year, we started seeing the challenges that they were having even at the food bank [to keep up with the need].”

He said it is not just about food insecurity though, but also making sure people in the Fort Worth community are ready for the winter months. Along with non-perishable foods, they are also accepting cold weather gear like coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

“The weather is getting colder and the holidays are quickly approaching. If we can use our expansive location to coordinate the collection of donations as well as make donations ourselves, we are doing a small part in helping those that need it most right now.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Drop off locations include:

Fire stations across the area will serve as drop off sites through the end of the year.