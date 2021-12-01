Family Celebrates a Year Since Boy's Heart Surgery

We wake up to Something Good this morning with a family in Fort Worth and hearts full of gratitude.

A year ago, Hudson Sanders was at Cook Children's Medical Center where doctors performed open heart surgery.

With a teddy bear and comfort dog at his side, Hudson came through, ready to embrace all the things a four-year-old does.

Last week, on the date of the one-year anniversary of Hudson's surgery, his family gave thanks to the heroes at Cook Children's.

Hudson is now in preschool, doing well, and his family is "beside themselves with joy and gratitude for his recovery," his grandmother Robin Sanders wrote.