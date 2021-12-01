something good

Family Celebrates a Year Since Boy's Heart Surgery

Four-year-old Hudson Sanders needed open heart surgery

By Deborah Ferguson

Robin Sanders

We wake up to Something Good this morning with a family in Fort Worth and hearts full of gratitude.

A year ago, Hudson Sanders was at Cook Children's Medical Center where doctors performed open heart surgery.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

With a teddy bear and comfort dog at his side, Hudson came through, ready to embrace all the things a four-year-old does.

Last week, on the date of the one-year anniversary of Hudson's surgery, his family gave thanks to the heroes at Cook Children's.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Corsicana 25 mins ago

Documentary Tells Story of Fraud at North Texas Fruitcake Bakery

DallasNews.com 10 hours ago

Marcus Lamb, Founder of Dallas-Area Christian TV Network Daystar, Dies at 64

Hudson is now in preschool, doing well, and his family is "beside themselves with joy and gratitude for his recovery," his grandmother Robin Sanders wrote.

This article tagged under:

something goodFort Worthheart surgery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us