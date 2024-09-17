Dallas tennis pro named Champion of Equality at U.S. Open

A woman from Dallas had something good happen to her at last month's U.S. Open but we're just now getting word about it.

The U.S. Tennis Association told NBC5 that Alberta "Bert" Cole received the Champions of Equality honor at this year’s tournament.

USTA tells NBC5 that Cole, the junior recreation director at the Dallas Tennis Association, has made it her mission to support tennis players in the Dallas area, especially those of color and those living in underserved communities.

An article on the USTA website says:

"Bert played high school Tennis as a young woman and she continued to train and play tennis while traveling the world as a Military wife. Coach Bert has called Texas home for 20 years.

Coach Bert has been leading the development of the Dallas NJTL and Dallas Tennis and Education Academy program since becoming Director in 2003. The program has grown in size and excellence and has been awarded one of the top honors for all NJTL Chapters, the National NJTL Chapter of the Year in 2004, 2005, and 2007.

Coach Bert continues to “Dream” of a Dallas Tennis and Education Academy (DTEA). The Dream … “36 tennis court facility, 8 indoor courts, 12 standalone 36-foot courts, 16 full-size courts with blended 60-foot court lines, an educational center with classrooms and computer lab, a full training center, library, kids club lounge, kitchen and more…!"

The Champions of Equality Award celebrates the fight for equality in sports and entertainment and the pioneering women who have led the way. It honors 16 trailblazers of tennis from across the country who have worked to make the sport more equal and inclusive