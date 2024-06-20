Dallas

College professor coaches 3rd graders to big win

Twice weekly sessions with UNT Dallas College of Law professor pays off

Remember that game show, "Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader"?

A group of third graders can say with certainty -- "Yes, we are!"

The South Dallas Gilliam Debaters went head to head against 5th graders at a recent debate tournament in Atlanta -- and came home as champions!

They've been working toward this moment for seven months under the watchful eye and guidance of an award-winning U.S. attorney turned college professor.

"I write to share the extraordinary work of my colleague, law professor and renowned civil rights attorney Cheryl Wattley as the debate coach for the debate team at Kathlyn Gilliam Academy. This effort is perfect for the Wake Up to Something Good segment," Angela Downes, Professor of Law and Assistant Director of Experiential Education at UNT Dallas College of Law, wrote to NBC 5 in an email.

"Twice a week since last October, Prof. Wattley have been coaching a 3rd grade debate team from various south Dallas schools," wrote Downes. The students had never participated in any activity remotely like public speaking. A couple of students were so shy and timid that it took weeks for them to stand up and say their names."

By the end of May, not only could they stand up and proudly say their names, they were ready to debate!

The third graders raised money to get to the Atlanta Urban Debate League Elementary School Debate tournament - and now can brag that they beat the 5th graders!

