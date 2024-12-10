Burleson Friends Festival helps kids build confidence, believe in themselves

Burleson ISD carried on with Something Good in November that stretches back to the 80s and celebrates friendship.

Originally called the Special Ed Track Meet and then Spring Meet for Special Athletes, this annual event began in 1987 with the generous support of the Burleson community.

The event was later moved to the fall semester and renamed Burleson Friends Festival (BFF).

It's a track and field event for students in Burleson and nearby districts who are in special education programs. Alongside the special athletes are non-disabled peers building self-confidence, acceptance and friendships.

Student-athletes from 10 school districts, including Alvarado, Burleson, Cleburne, Crowley, Grandview, Godley, Joshua, Keene, Midlothian, and Rio Vista, joined this year's festival.

Modified activities allowed athletes to participate in traditional track and field events and recreational activities. Events included javelin throw, golf, bocce ball, soccer, basketball, cornhole, obstacle course, football toss, ring toss, ladder ball, and a dance station.

More than 700 students took part in a day none will ever forget and left empowered by this year's motto, "Believe in Yourself."