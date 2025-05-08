Dallas crossing guard celebrated for her kindness

Natalie Jensen and her children are walkers at Boone Elementary School in the Highland Park ISD. Jensen said she just knows her kids are OK when walking because Ms. Doris Ponder is the one holding the stop sign.

“I’m just walking my babies back home,” Ponder said.

Ponder, who is the mother of two and grandmother to four, is also a widow. Jensen said she misses her husband so much, but always still finds a way to make everyone smile.

“I’m the best crossing guard and I am the ‘flyest’ crossing guard,” Ponder joked.

Since she has become part of the family, Jensen said she knows quite a bit about Ponder.

“She likes fully leaded coke and root beer, so I'll bring her a swig every now and then,” Jensen said.

Jensen said she also wants to start Ponder her own Instagram account with all of the stylish pictures she has taken of her.