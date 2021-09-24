At 103 Years Old, State Fair of Texas Employee Talks Time With Fair

It was a tough pill to swallow for so many when the traditional State Fair of Texas format was affected last year during the pandemic. It was especially hard for longtime fair employee, Rose Landin.

“It was so hard,” said Landin, who is 103 years old. “The fair is my whole heart. I love the fair.”

Landin talked to NBC 5 virtually days before the fair opened. She had worked with the fair more than 25 years before the pandemic shut it down. The last time the State Fair of Texas was canceled was for World War II. This year, she won’t be working for safety reasons, but she will certainly be there in spirit.

“I like mostly the fun parts. I like it all over, but I love to see the people coming in and the children. The children are so happy. They are having so much fun.”

As far as Landin’s favorite fair food—it may be a bit surprising.

“I get the corny dog and only take a bite. The fried Oreo is too sweet. My favorite thing is the bread! They have a good biscuit,” Landin said.

Her daughter, Cathy, said she just appreciates all the love and support her mother has received from the fair and she said there is a chance you just might see Ms. Rose for a brief moment one day, taking in the sights and sounds.