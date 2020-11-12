Single-Engine Plane Crashes North of Rockwall Airport

A single-engine plane crashed into a field north of Rockwall Airport Thursday afternoon.

From Texas Sky Ranger, the overturned plane was visible in a field located north of Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Airport, across Texas 66.

While no injuries have been confirmed, a tarp has been placed over part of the aircraft which frequently indicates a fatality in the crash.

There were several emergency vehicles in the immediate area, including a fire truck with a fire hose stretched adjacent to the crash. There was no active fire when Texas Sky Ranger flew over the crash Thursday afternoon.

Rockwall police have confirmed no information about the pilot or anyone else who may have been onboard.

The cause of the crash and specific type of aircraft involved is also not yet known.

Texas 66 appears to be closed between Farm-to-Market Road 3549 on the east and John King Boulevard to the west.

