Shooting on Westmoreland Road leaves man dead, Dallas Police investigating

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in Dallas late Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 11:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 2900 block of Westmoreland Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dallas Police said investigators determined an unidentified person shot the man.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The victim's name has not been released to the public, and the police department has not revealed any details about the suspect's description.