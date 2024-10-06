Shooting near Fort Worth Stockyards leaves 1 dead, multiple others hurt

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting near the Fort Worth Stockyards district left a person dead and multiple people hurt early Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the 100 block of NW 24th Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 6.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found numerous shooting victims, along with one deceased individual. The injured victims were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment and are expected to survive. Police said another victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

On Sunday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man who was killed as 18-year-old Joseph Padilla.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.