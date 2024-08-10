Shooting in Kaufman County left 2 officers shot, suspect dead

A Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputy and Crandall officer responded to a panic alarm early Saturday morning. They arrived at about 3:09 a.m. to the 5000 block of Farm Road 741 in Crandall.

Upon arrival, the deputy and officer encountered a male suspect in the parking lot. The suspect displayed a firearm at officers and shots were fired, Crandall Police Department said.

Both officers were shot in the leg and the suspect was also shot, according to a report from Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department.

Despite life-saving measures being performed on the suspect, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The officers were transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and being led by Texas Rangers.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.