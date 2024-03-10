Shooting at Cru Lounge in Fort Worth leaves 2 hospitalized, police say

A woman is injured, and a man is fighting for his life following a shooting at a lounge in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called to the 6300 block of Hulen Bend Boulevard just before 2 a.m. about a shooting.

After arriving at the Cru Lounge, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said the woman was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive. However, the man is in critical condition.

The agency's Gang Unit is leading the shooting investigation, and they do not have any information about the shooter, authorities said.