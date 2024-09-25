Firefighters battle 3-alarm chemical fire in Frisco, shelter in place order lifted

Firefighters in Frisco responded to a massive chemical fire at a pool supply company on Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Frisco, fire department dispatch received a report shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday about a large structure fire at a swimming pool supply business.

Both the Frisco Fire Department and the Little Elm Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

After responding to the scene, fire officials upgraded the fire to a three-alarm and issued a shelter-in-place order for individuals in the area. By 9:18 a.m., the shelter in place order was lifted.

Fire officials have not yet said what chemicals they are dealing with.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, FC Dallas postponed all scheduled trainings until the Frisco Fire Department gave the all-clear.

Meanwhile, a Frisco ISD spokesperson said disctict operations will proceed normally.

"The Frisco Fire Department has lifted the shelter in place, and Frisco ISD has continued operations as normal. Learn more about Frisco ISD's emergency response here," a school district spokesperson said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.