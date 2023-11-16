Shakeups at Pilot Point Independent School District

For the second time in two weeks, parents in the Pilot Point Independent School District are seeing a big change: The sudden resignation of superintendent Todd Southard.

In a statement posted to their website, the school board didn’t give a reason, only saying that they and Southard “have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interest of the district.”

NBC 5's Tahera Rahman spoke to Southard over the phone, but he declined to comment.

It comes just days after 35-year-old Javier Errisuriz was arrested, accused of having an improper relationship with a high school student.

Days before that, the district said Errisuriz was fired, on Nov. 2.

“I believe the resignation of the superintendent is a result of the pressure from the community to expect more," said Nathan Brown, a parent in the district.

Brown's daughter graduated from Pilot Point ISD, and his son is currently a junior.

“Thirteen years ago, we found Pilot Point. And we wanted to be here. We wanted to be here because of the atmosphere, wanted to be here because of the school district, and a place to raise our kids," Brown said.

He said the changes have had an impact on his son.

“His feelings toward all of this were initially loss of hope, frustration, questions unanswered," Brown said.

He said his son dropped out of baseball.

“That was hurtful to see that," he said.

Brown has more questions about how the district handled allegations against Errisuriz, and his hiring.

“I’ve always said, ‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,’ so ensuring that the school board is continuing to press forward, flesh out the things and then we need to take a big step forward," he said.

He welcomes Southard’s resignation but wants more transparency from the board.

He also wants them to take their time filling the open positions, and take input from the community.

“I think they should set up a community board to participate with the school board," Brown said, adding that he would join.

He wants to get Pilot Point back to being a great place to land for families and their kids.

“The positive thing is that just as much as they’re frustrated and concerned—and a little scared—they also know that we’re going to protect, and we’re going to help guide them through the process and folks will be held accountable when it’s all said and done," Brown said.