2 dead after explosion, fire at home in Van Alstyne

A caller reported flames coming from a home in Van Alstyne early Monday morning.

Van Alstyne Fire Department, Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue and several other fire departments in the area responded to the scene at about 1:42 a.m., according to a statement from Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Due to a lack of fire hydrants, water was shuttled by multiple departments to a drop tank at the scene. About two-thirds of the house was leveled by a possible explosion, according to the statement.

The two homeowners died according to Grayson County Fire Marshals.

Grayson County Fire Marshals are investigating the fire.