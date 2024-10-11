North Texas medical assistant accused of inappropriate sexual contact with kids faces second charge

A North Texas medical assistant is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with patients at Little Spurs Pediatrics in Irving faces a second charge of indecency with a child according to the Irving Police Department.

Irving police said 25-year-old Angel Nunez was a medical assistant with the company between August 2023 and August 2024.

On Sept. 5, Nunez was charged with one count of indecency with a child in connection with an inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy in August 2024.

On Oct. 9, Irving police say he was arrested on a second charge involving a 9-year-old victim. Police said Nunez had inappropriate sexual contact with the child in January 2024 at Little Spurs Pediatrics in Irving.

Police said the circumstances were similar to the first victim.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there may be more victims. Parents are encouraged to talk to their children, family members and friends who may have interacted with Nunez.

If you know of a victim or are a victim, contact Investigator Padrutt at 972-721-6565, apadrutt@cityofirving.org, or the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.