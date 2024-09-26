North Texas medical assistant accused of inappropriate sexual contact with kids

A North Texas medical assistant is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with patients at Little Spurs Pediatrics in Irving.

Irving Police said 25-year-old Angel Nunez was a medical assistant with the company between August 2023 and August 2024.

Nunez is being charged with one count of indecency with a child.

According to the police affidavit, a 14-year-old boy came into Little Spurs in Irving for a sports physical on August 14.

On August 30, the boy reported the incident, saying Nunez took him to a second exam room away from his mother, telling the boy he needed an eye exam.

Once they were alone in the second exam room, according to the report, Nunez told the boy he was going to perform a genitalia test and that the doctor would perform one again once the boy was back with his mother.

According to the report, the boy did not know at the time that there was anything wrong with the first exam.

Police said Nunez tried to hide the fact that he was performing the exam and wasn't authorized to do so. They also said there was no medical reason for the exam to be performed twice during the victim's visit.

“From what we understand this point, part of his duties were to take vitals and stuff, but he was not a physician, himself," said Irving Police Detective Padrutt.

In a statement to NBC 5, Little Spurs said they reported the incident to Child Protective Services as soon as they learned about it.

"Little Spurs has been caring for children in the communities we serve for more than 15 years, and we are committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all patients and their families. We recently learned that an employee conducted a medical procedure beyond their scope of practice and outside of our established guidelines. As soon as we were made aware, we promptly reported the incident to Child Protective Services, launched an internal investigation, and terminated the employment of the employee in question. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the former employee, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation. At Little Spurs, we adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct, and we are dedicated to ensuring that all staff conduct aligns with our core values and policies." - Little Spurs Pediatrics

Police said CPS then forwarded the case to them, and Little Spurs has been fully cooperative in the investigation.

Police said they now have three victims in Irving, including a nine-year-old and a 15-year-old.

“As of right now, we have three victims, two of those have been in the context of a sports physical exam. And during the course of that sports physical exam, the patient was separated from their parents, was under the assumption that this was all part of the exam, and then the defendant had inappropriate sexual contact with the patient," said Padrutt.

Padrutt said they believe there are more victims.

He said along with Irving, Nunez worked at Little Spurs locations in Grand Prairie, Arlington, and Fort Worth over the last year. Padrutt said Nunez also worked at other medical facilities before Little Spurs.

"Most of our victims are unaware that anything how the ordinary happened during the exam. So, if parents could just have those tough conversations with them and go back and talk to them and say, 'Hey, you were at this doctor's office. What all happened? You know? What? What all did the doctor do?'” Padrutt said.

He said Irving Police have alerted the other police departments.

“We have notified the departments at those other locations to let them know that this investigation is going on and that they may be contacted about offenses that happened in their city," he said.

If you know of a victim or are a victim, contact Investigator Padrutt at (972) 721- 6565, apadrutt@cityofirving.org, or the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.