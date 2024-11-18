Season of Giving begins at NorthPark Center

NorthPark Center and the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas are partnering together for the fifth year of A Season of Giving, a special program that raises funds through signature holiday programs: Visits and Portraits with Santa, Movies with a Mission, and the Breakfast with Santa Spectacular.

The 2024 list of holiday events includes:

The Salvation Army Angel Tree

November 8 – December 5, 2024

Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s

Make the holiday season a meaningful one for those in need by giving presents, clothing, and necessities through The Salvation Army Angel Tree. Choose an Angel by December 5 and drop off your unwrapped gifts at The Salvation Army Mobile Truck, parked in the northeast parking lot at NorthPark Center on December 6 and 7, and The Salvation Army will deliver in time for Christmas.

The Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

November 16, 2024 – January 5, 2025

New Location: Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

The Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has been a NorthPark tradition for 26 years. The most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark features more than 600 trains rolling along 1,600 feet of track on a journey across America. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children, and $5 for seniors. Children under the age of two receive free admission. Purchase tickets at the door or trainsatnorthpark.org.

Bark + Build Pet Houses benefiting SPCA of Texas

November 21 – December 8, 2024

Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s

The SPCA of Texas, the Dallas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and TEXO, the Construction Association, proudly present the tenth annual Bark + Build Design/Build Competition and silent auction, where architects, contractors, and design teams come together to create one-of-a-kind dog houses, cat condos, and "furr-niture" to benefit the SPCA of Texas.

Movies with a Mission Benefiting Children’s HealthSM

Wicked – November 21, 2024, 6 p.m.

AMC NorthPark 15

Enjoy a special screening of Wicked at AMC NorthPark 15 to raise awareness of and support for pediatric behavioral health services. Movies with a Mission was founded in 2021 by Barrett Gibbins and Ella Kate Nayfa, and a committee of 50 of their school friends, to support the pediatric mental health programs at Children's HealthSM. Tickets are $25 each and include a small popcorn and fountain drink. Purchase tickets at give.childrens.com.

Visits and Portraits with Santa benefiting Children’s HealthSM

November 29 – December 24, 2024

Level One in Macy’s Court

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5:30 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This favorite NorthPark holiday tradition includes one-on-one visits, a photography session, a commemorative digital photo, and a donation to Children's HealthSM. Visits begin at $25 and must be booked in advance. All appointments will be released on Sunday, November 24, at noon at northparkcenter.com.

Stories and Songs with Santa

November 29 – December 24, 2024

Level One in NorthCourt, between Nordstrom and Macy’s

Monday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

Learn about life at the North Pole as Santa steps out of his cottage and onto the stage for a magical free performance. Children will clap along and tap their toes as Santa performs live with joyful songs and astonishing tales.

Scrooge Puppet Theatre

November 29 – December 24, 2024

Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. -7 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Scrooge delights children of all ages with everyone's favorite despicable holiday character performing a puppet show that changes daily with new jokes, songs, and silly banter.

The Tale of the Yeti’s Christmas Spaghetti

November 29 – December 24, 2024

Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s

Monday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Santa is afraid that a big storm will cancel Christmas. Desperate to save the holiday, Santa enlists the help of his elves and the mysterious yeti. The shows start on the half hour.

Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Pavilion benefiting SPCA of Texas

November 29 – December 23, 2024

Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s

Daily, 12-6 p.m.

The SPCA of Texas’ Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Pavilion at NorthPark has provided special adoption experiences for thousands of four-legged animals and their loving new families for more than 30 years. Adoption counselors are on hand to help families choose the right animals for their specific lifestyle. Fewer animals will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can also help support the SPCA of Texas by purchasing holiday-themed pet goodies.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

November 29 – December 24, 2024

Throughout NorthPark Center

Bells are ringing at NorthPark to encourage guests to donate their spare change through The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, which raises crucial funds for year-round programs at more than a dozen Salvation Army centers in North Texas. Digital giving options are also available. All change collected in the Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s fountains throughout the holiday season will be donated to The Salvation Army of North Texas.

Sights and Sounds of the Season

December 3 – 22, 2024

Level One in NorthCourt, between Nordstrom and Macy’s

The Sights and Sounds of the Season fill the air at NorthPark as performance groups take the stage in celebration of the holidays. Catch your favorite school, church, synagogue, community organization, or professional group throughout the holiday season. Visit northparkcenter.com for the complete schedule.

Camp Gingerbread Benefiting Shared Housing Center

December 7 and 14, 2024, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s

Decorate gingerbread cookies with your favorite sugary delights or purchase a gingerbread cookie kit to create at home with Camp Gingerbread. All proceeds benefit Shared Housing Center, a nonprofit organization providing affordable housing options and supportive services for those in need.

Gingertown Dallas benefiting Children’s Craniofacial Association

Live Build: December 10, 2024, 5 p.m.

On View: December 11, 2024 – January 1, 2025

Level One in Nordstrom Court

Gingertown Dallas at NorthPark is one of the biggest gingerbread house exhibits in North Texas, with all proceeds benefiting Children’s Craniofacial Association (CCA). Nationally and internationally, CCA addresses the medical, financial, psychosocial, emotional, and educational concerns relating to craniofacial conditions. Originally founded in 2006 by David M. Schwarz Architects, this unique holiday display showcases talent from local design, architecture, engineering, and

construction firms to help spread joy and hope during the holidays. All are welcome to watch Gingertown come to life at the live build on December 10 at 5 p.m.