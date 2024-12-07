holidays

Santa comes to North Texas shopping malls: Where to reserve photos

Families with children with special needs can have a private experience with a reservation on Dec. 8

By Lauren Harper

Santa is coming to shopping malls across North Texas, now through Christmas Eve.

Reservations for photos with Santa are available at the North East Mall, Firewheel Town Center, Grapevine Mills and The Shops at Clearfork.

Families with children with special needs can have a private, sensory-friendly experience on Dec. 8 at the North East Mall, Firewheel Town Center and Grapevine Mills for Caring Santa.

Hours will vary by center. Reservations are required for the sensory-friendly sessions on Dec. 8.

