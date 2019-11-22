Lockdown Lifted at Sam Houston High in Arlington ISD

A lockdown at Sam Houston High School in the Arlington ISD was lifted Friday morning after a shooting occurred blocks away, the Arlington Police Department tweeted.

Arlington police were investigating the shots fired that occurred several blocks away, police said. The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, police said.

"The police want to be certain that no suspects involved are on campus property," the district said.

No other information was currently available.

