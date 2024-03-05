Ribbon cutting opens FWISD's newest school-based market

A ceremonial ribbon cutting and school band performance kicked off the grand opening of the Village Market at Jacquet Middle School on Tuesday morning. The market opened in the Stop Six neighborhood school to fill a need.

"There's a food desert in these areas," Zenobia Hood said. Hood is the Director of Parent Partnerships at Fort Worth ISD. "That's the reason why we work with the Tarrant Area Food Bank. We select the markets by zip code and see which areas are most in need."

Stop Six neighborhood, where Jacquet Middle School is located, has the highest level of food insecurity in Tarrant County.

"Just as they say it takes a village to raise a child, it took the whole village to raise this market," Jacquet Middle School Family Engagement Specialist Peggy Saldovar said. "We couldn't have done it without any of y'all!"

The Village Market is a partnership between FWISD, the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, and the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

"And what a great name, 'Village'," Tarrant Area Food Bank President & CEO Julie Butner said. "Because that is what our school do for us; they create community."

The Village Market at Jacquet Middle School expects to serve 50-75 families to start, with plans to expand.

"Let's feed the children," said Saldovar. "You can't learn if you're not fed."