Residents trapped by fire leap from third-floor balconies, injuring police officer

Four people were hospitilized, including a police officer and a firefighter, after a fire broke out at an Irving apartment complex Thursday afternoon trapping residents on the third floor.

The Irving Fire Department said firefighters were called to the MAA Remington Hills Apartments on the 1100 block of Meadow Creek Drive at about 5:40 p.m. after flames were reported on the upper floors.

Firefighters arrived to find fire in the stairwell leading to the third floor, where several residents were trapped.

Officials said two residents jumped from their third-floor balconies and that one of the residents injured an Irving police officer who tried to catch them.

The two residents and the officer were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for treatment. Their current conditions are not known.

After the fire was under control and after cleanup had begun, a firefighter was taken to Medical City Las Colinas for symptoms of heat stress.

The fire department had the fire under control by 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.