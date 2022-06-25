Rallies, Marches Held in North Texas After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Hundreds rallied in North Texas this weekend in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which had guaranteed women the right to abortion.

One rally was held at the Main Street Garden in Dallas. Initially expected to address several different topics, abortion access became the main focus on Saturday morning.

“I didn’t want to see it, but I’m not surprised,” Alyssa Chapa said, referring to the overturn. “You have to deal with it. You have to take action. I’d rather take action than just … lie flat when it comes to stuff like this.”

RIGHT NOW: “Rising Together Rally” is underway at the Main Street Garden in Dallas.



The court’s decision does not make abortion illegal in the U.S. but with access to the procedure no longer deemed a constitutional right, states can move to individually ban it.

Twenty-six states are certain or likely to ban abortion, with Texas being one of 13 states that have laws in place designed to be “triggered” and take effect automatically or quickly if Roe is overturned.

William Wallace, of Richardson, also attended the Dallas rally on Saturday.

“I’d consider myself a moderate, OK? I do not like the far left. I don’t like the far right,” Wallace said. “The ruling that happened was just outrageous.”

In Fort Worth, a similar demonstration was held Saturday. It was met with a small group of protestors.

“Babies did not choose to die,” Terry Fish said. “I’m here to stand up for the unborn. I’m here to try to reason with these women and bring them to the knowledge that killing babies is murder.”

On Friday, the CEOs and presidents of Planned Parenthood South Texas and Whole Woman’s Health confirmed all of their abortion services in Texas have paused.