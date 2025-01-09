Waxahachie

Quiet streets and cold rain: Winter weather brings rain/sleet to Waxahachie

The winter storm had some businesses close pre-emptively and many people staying home

By Noelle Walker

The Thursday morning rush hour traffic in Waxahachie was anything but rushed. There were few cars on the roads, and no snow or ice to slow anyone down.

'I'm headed to Celina to work on some homes and try to get done before noon before the weather starts really turning bad," Robby Child said as he filled up his tank in Waxahachie. "People are kinda thinking the worst, but I don't think this one's gonna be quite as bad as what it was a few years ago."

Waxahachie saw cold rain with a few bursts of sleet most of the day, with no snow.

"Some people still have to work, and it's always us," Eubank Florist Manager Pam Pooley said as she worked on a flower arrangement. "I love what I do. I think that helps. If you love what you do, you put that love into it."

Pooley didn't want to disappoint people who had already ordered flowers.

"Some of the stuff is for people who lost somebody, so you just kinda hope it cheers them up a little bit," Pooley said. "This one's for the funeral tomorrow."

Eubank Florist was among just a few businesses downtown Waxahachie that were open on Thursday. Some had printed or handwritten signs saying they'd be closed due to weather.

"We're trying to get everything out early of course, but I am surprised there's no one down here at the county and city," Pooley said laughing. "Everybody! It's like a ghost town! Nothing going on."

There were brine trucks roaming highways in Waxahachie and highway signs warning drivers of icy conditions. It seemed most regular commuters heeded the warning and stayed home, which was where Pooley planned to spend Friday.

"Go home and make my stew, and get on my warm PJs.," Pooley said. "That's what I'm gonna do!"

