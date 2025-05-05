Dallas

Dallas launches new online permitting system to speed up service

Dallas Now aims to improve transparency and cut delays for contractors

By David Goins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Truett Hunt spent part of his Monday morning in a familiar building, though the room was a bit different. The Oak Cliff Municipal Center on Jefferson Avenue houses the city’s permitting offices, a regular stop for contractors, builders, electricians and plumbers.

On Monday, Dallas launched Dallas Now, a new online system designed to streamline a process that builders have long described as frustrating and slow.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The platform merges permitting, planning, engineering and inspections into one centralized digital system.

To help with the transition, the city’s planning and development department turned an employee break room into a makeshift classroom. Builders and contractors sat at tables, getting help from city employees to set up their accounts.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"To have people on hand to walk you through the system and maybe explain the changes that are coming, it was probably a good idea for sure," said Truett Hunt, a Dallas homebuilder.

Vernon Jones, the department’s deputy director, said the new system will help the city respond more effectively to the needs of the development community.

"We’ve made sure that we’ve communicated to our customers that we care about them, and this is not just a new software implementation," said Jones. "This is a new way of doing business.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Fort Worth ISD faces state intervention after one school fails eight years in a row

KELLER 2 hours ago

Keller ISD board of trustees shakeup: ‘This was a change election'

The change follows a recent report showing the city reduced residential permit wait times by 88%. Commercial construction permit wait times have also improved, though the average turnaround remains at 189 days.

Hunt, who builds luxury homes in Dallas, said the system could save both time and money if it works as intended.

"Anything that speeds up the process on the builder’s end is going to be beneficial to the homeowner, too, for sure," Hunt said. "If it (Dallas Now) works smoothly and you’re able to get online easily, then it will be great.”

This article tagged under:

Dallashousing
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us