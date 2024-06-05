The Prosper Police Department is turning heads with a massive emergency rescue vehicle.

The police department posted a photo of the armored personnel carrier on its Facebook page on June 1 and invited the public to come out and see it.

The posting quickly drew questions that the police department answered. First on the list was how much did it cost? The police department said the vehicle was purchased at no cost to taxpayers because the $689,000 armored vehicle was obtained through the Federal 1033 program which means it cost the town nothing. Some readers pointed out that the federal funding still comes from taxpayers.

Next, the police department pointed out the versatility of the vehicle. "It’s designed for high-water rescues (which saved many people this past week during the floods), active shooter situations, hostage rescues and other critical incidents, ensuring the safety of our officers and community," the department wrote.

The police department went on to tout that the emergency rescue vehicle can help neighboring communities in growing Collin County and can help with community engagement.

The department said that use of the vehicle continues with an annual renewal agreement.