Prosper Police: 3 people injured during ‘disturbance' at RaceTrac gas station

Details remain sparse after three people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a 'disturbance' at a RaceTrac gas station in Prosper.

A spokesperson for the Town of Prosper said just after 7 p.m., Prosper Police received a call reporting a disturbance at the RaceTrac service station on U.S. Hwy 380 and Gee Rd.

They said Prosper Police, Prosper Fire, and EMS arrived at the scene. They also treated and transferred three people with non-life-threatening injuries to area hospitals.

It's unclear how the three people were injured or what led up to the disturbance.

"The location is secure, and Prosper police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation at the scene. At no point during the ordeal was there ever any threat to the public," said Prosper's communication manager, Todd Rice.

He said no other details were expected to be released Sunday night.