Procession Planned Wednesday to Honor Lancaster Firefighter Brandon Peterson

A public procession will be held Wednesday to honor a long-term member of the Lancaster Fire Department member who died of cancer.

Brandon Peterson, the son of retired Mansfield Assistant Chief Eric Peterson, died on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

According to the City of Lancaster, he served the Lancaster community for more than 10 years and was known for his smiling face and commitment, even during his battle with cancer.

Peterson will arrive back in Texas on Wednesday on Southwest Airlines Flight 381 at 3:10 p.m.

The procession will begin at Love Field and travel through Lancaster, passing by each fire station before continuing onto Mansfield.

After passing Mansfield Fire Station 3 and the Mansfield Public Safety Building, the procession will end at Blessing Funeral Home.