Lancaster

Procession Planned Wednesday to Honor Lancaster Firefighter Brandon Peterson

Peterson will arrive back in Texas on Wednesday on Southwest Airlines Flight 381 at 3:10 p.m. 

City of Lancaster

A public procession will be held Wednesday to honor a long-term member of the Lancaster Fire Department member who died of cancer.

Brandon Peterson, the son of retired Mansfield Assistant Chief Eric Peterson, died on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

According to the City of Lancaster, he served the Lancaster community for more than 10 years and was known for his smiling face and commitment, even during his battle with cancer.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

DallasNews.com 4 hours ago

Abbott Tells Agencies to Obey Federal Judge's Foster Care Edicts, Sidestep Big Fines

Peterson will arrive back in Texas on Wednesday on Southwest Airlines Flight 381 at 3:10 p.m. 

The procession will begin at Love Field and travel through Lancaster, passing by each fire station before continuing onto Mansfield.

After passing Mansfield Fire Station 3 and the Mansfield Public Safety Building, the procession will end at Blessing Funeral Home.

This article tagged under:

LancasterSouthwest AirlinesMansfieldlove fieldlancaster fire department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us