Preps underway to lay remembrance wreaths at DFW National Cemetery

This weekend, a powerful tribute to our nation’s fallen heroes will take place right here in North Texas.

On Saturday, volunteers with the nonprofit organization "Wreaths Across America" will be gathering at DFW National Cemetery to honor the men and women who served our country with dignity and valor.

The effort starts on Friday when a convoy of trucks carrying tens of thousands of fresh wreaths will make its way to the cemetery. The wreaths, which have been transported all the way from Maine, will be escorted by law enforcement to ensure a safe and respectful arrival. Community members are encouraged to come out and support the event as the wreaths are unloaded in preparation for Saturday’s big event.

The annual nationwide effort sees thousands of wreaths placed on the graves of veterans at nearly 5,000 cemeteries across the country for the holiday season. The event serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"I mean when you've lost someone close to you, this time of year is tough. So we do it around this time of the year to remember those who have given all, but also to honor them and their families because their families made a sacrifice, too,” said Misty Weaver, lead coordinator for the Wreaths Across America DFW chapter.

Just two weeks ago, the DFW National Cemetery chapter of Wreaths Across America faced a significant challenge: they were short by 13,000 wreaths. Thanks to the generosity of North Texans, that gap has been closed.

This year, volunteers aim to place 58,600 wreaths on the headstones of every veteran at the cemetery, ensuring that no hero is left without recognition.

Unfortunately, the total number of veterans laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery grows by nearly 4,500 each year. For many families, the chance to place a wreath on the grave of a loved one is a deeply personal experience. For others, especially those who live out of town, the knowledge that strangers are honoring their loved ones’ sacrifices provides a profound sense of comfort.

“Sometimes they may not be able to be here to spend time with their loved one at the cemetery. So knowing that a stranger has done that and honored them in their absence just means the world to these families,” Weaver said.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud partners of Wreaths Across America through the Veterans Network.

The community is encouraged to attend a special ceremony at DFW National Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m. Then at noon, volunteers will begin the process of laying wreaths on every single grave.

Organizers welcome anyone who would like to participate, and no prior registration is required. Simply arrive at the cemetery at 11 a.m. to join in this meaningful event.

Click here for more information.