Thieves and their methods are getting bolder when it comes to stealing packages from people's front porches, warns Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells.

The DA's office said a car in the driveway or a video doorbell may no longer be effective methods to prevent thefts.

They said some thieves will follow delivery company vehicles and take packages shortly after they're delivered.

Sorrells said thieves know more people are opting to shop online and can't always be home when a package arrives.

The DA offered the following tips to prevent packages from being stolen from the front porch:

Have deliveries put behind bushes or trash casts to avoid being seen from the street

Require a signature on delivery

Ask neighbors to pick up your packages when they're delivered

Install a video doorbell camera

Schedule your packages to be delivered when you are home

Or have your packages delivered to your work

Choose in-store pickups rather than home delivery

“This is a time to give, not to take," Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said. “If you steal packages, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."