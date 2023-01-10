Police Searching for Missing 82-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Dallas

Dallas police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Fred Harrison was last seen on Jan. 7 at approximately 9 a.m. on foot in the 600 block of Wildrose Drive.

Police said Harrison may be confused and in need of assistance.

Harrison is described as 82-year-old Black male who is 5’11” tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said. He is also described as being bald with brown eyes.

According to police, Harrison was last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Harrison's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

This story is developing and some of the elements may change. Check back and refresh for the latest update.