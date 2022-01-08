Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Dallas Taco Cabana

Two suspects are at large after robbing a Taco Cabana in Dallas on Friday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call at 11824 Webb Chapel Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that two male suspects entered the business and posed as customers.

One of the suspects, armed with a handgun, walked around the front counter and into the office of the business, police said. He then demanded that the store employee open the safe.

Police said the other suspect acted as a lookout at the front of the business.

According to police, both suspects took money from the safe before fleeing the location in a vehicle.

Police said no injuries were reported in this incident.

The suspects remain at large and the investigation is ongoing, police said.