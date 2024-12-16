Shooting leaves one dead and delays DART service

Dallas Police responded to a call about a shooting on N. Harwood Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 400 block of N. Hardwood Street at approximately 3:55 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found a man was shot. Didier Orea, 20, died at the scene, according to a police report.

DART said that one bullet hit a train and no injuries were reported. Passengers were deboarded at Union Station and the train was taken for investigation.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This investigation is ongoing. Dallas Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Detective M. Christian at 469-670-4735 or at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.