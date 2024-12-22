Plano Police make arrest in 30-year-old kidnapping and sexual assault cold case

Plano police announced an arrest in a 30-year-old kidnapping and sexual assault cold case.

Officers arrested Nichols Ray Carney, 64, in Ardmore, Oklahoma this week for aggravated sexual assault against a child.

Plano police said evidence connects Carney to the 1991 abduction and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl and a similar crime in Dallas in 1999.

On Aug. 15, 1991, Plano police say two children were walking to a neighborhood pool in the 1700 block of Lake Hill Lane when one of them was abducted and sexually assaulted. The injured child was found hours later in Garland.

Detective Aaron Benzick said it took advances in technology, coupled with DNA evidence and the victim’s help to get the break they needed 33 years later.

“You’ve got 30 years of wondering ‘where is this guy’” said Beznick. “Who else has had to be a victim of this guy?”

Benzick believes there are other victims and is asking the public’s help for any information on Carney’s whereabouts over the decades.

“Who is Nichols Carney? Where else did he live? Where else could he have contact with people and offended them,” said Detective Benzick. “And that’s what we want to look into. How many other victims could we help by identifying Nichols Carney in our 1991 case?”

The department released sketches based on the victims’ description in 1991 and 1999 along with Carney’s driver’s license photo from 1996.

Anyone with information can call the Plano Police Department tipline at 972-941-2148.