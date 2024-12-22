Plano

Plano Police make arrest in 30-year-old kidnapping and sexual assault cold case

By Katy Blakey

NBC Universal, Inc.

Plano police announced an arrest in a 30-year-old kidnapping and sexual assault cold case.

Officers arrested Nichols Ray Carney, 64, in Ardmore, Oklahoma this week for aggravated sexual assault against a child.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Plano police said evidence connects Carney to the 1991 abduction and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl and a similar crime in Dallas in 1999.

On Aug. 15, 1991, Plano police say two children were walking to a neighborhood pool in the 1700 block of Lake Hill Lane when one of them was abducted and sexually assaulted. The injured child was found hours later in Garland.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Detective Aaron Benzick said it took advances in technology, coupled with DNA evidence and the victim’s help to get the break they needed 33 years later.

“You’ve got 30 years of wondering ‘where is this guy’” said Beznick. “Who else has had to be a victim of this guy?”

Benzick believes there are other victims and is asking the public’s help for any information on Carney’s whereabouts over the decades.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 57 mins ago

‘I just want people to know her… This is not a statistic,' mother of hit-and-run victim speaks

Wylie 4 hours ago

Wylie mom delivers own baby en route to hospital

“Who is Nichols Carney? Where else did he live? Where else could he have contact with people and offended them,” said Detective Benzick. “And that’s what we want to look into. How many other victims could we help by identifying Nichols Carney in our 1991 case?”

The department released sketches based on the victims’ description in 1991 and 1999 along with Carney’s driver’s license photo from 1996.

Anyone with information can call the Plano Police Department tipline at 972-941-2148.

This article tagged under:

Plano
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us