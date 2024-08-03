Pilot arrested in Houston before Frontier Airlines flight to Dallas-Fort Worth

A pilot flying for Frontier Airlines was arrested at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston after police said he was wanted in North Texas on an assault-family violence warrant.

The arrest happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, right before Frontier Airlines Flight 3195, which was scheduled to depart from IAH for Dallas-Fort Worth International.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers on patrol at IAH were told that 45-year-old Seymour Walker, a pilot, was aboard a plane at a particular gate.

Authorities stated that Walker was sought by law enforcement in Dallas-Fort Worth for assault and family violence following a warrant filed by the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety.

Walker was taken into custody by Houston officers without incident. He has since bonded out of jail.

Frontier Airlines released a news release on Saturday, confirming a crew member was taken into custody by police before one of its flights.

The airline said that because of the incident, no other pilot was immediately available, so the flight was canceled.

"Impacted customers were offered the option of a full refund, credit, or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight later that evening," said Frontier Airlines.

"Passengers were also provided a $100 flight voucher and overnight hotel accommodations as needed."