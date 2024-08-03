Crime and Courts

Pilot arrested in Houston before Frontier Airlines flight to Dallas-Fort Worth

A replacement crew member was not immediately available, and therefore, the flight was canceled, the airline said Saturday

By De'Anthony Taylor

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

A pilot flying for Frontier Airlines was arrested at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston after police said he was wanted in North Texas on an assault-family violence warrant.

The arrest happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, right before Frontier Airlines Flight 3195, which was scheduled to depart from IAH for Dallas-Fort Worth International.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

According to the Houston Police Department, officers on patrol at IAH were told that 45-year-old Seymour Walker, a pilot, was aboard a plane at a particular gate.

Authorities stated that Walker was sought by law enforcement in Dallas-Fort Worth for assault and family violence following a warrant filed by the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Walker was taken into custody by Houston officers without incident. He has since bonded out of jail.

Frontier Airlines released a news release on Saturday, confirming a crew member was taken into custody by police before one of its flights.

The airline said that because of the incident, no other pilot was immediately available, so the flight was canceled.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

2024 Paris Olympics 4 mins ago

Grand Prairie's Jasmine Moore earns bronze in triple jump

2024 Paris Olympics 10 mins ago

Decathlete, who trains in Fort Worth, wins bronze for Grenada

"Impacted customers were offered the option of a full refund, credit, or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight later that evening," said Frontier Airlines.

"Passengers were also provided a $100 flight voucher and overnight hotel accommodations as needed."

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNorth TexasHoustonDFW AirportHarris County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us