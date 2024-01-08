PHOTOS: Mourners pay respect as former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state

Mourners pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31.
Funeral procession carrying the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives at the Hall of State in Fair Park to lie in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners arrive to pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Kirk Johnson (center, right), and his wife, Sondra Johnson, cq, (center), arrive at the Hall of State in Fair Park at the Hall of State in Fair Park while former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Kirk Johnson (right), and his wife, Sondra Johnson, cq, (center) pause at the casket of of his mother, former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Kirk Johnson (facing at right), the son of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, is consoled after visiting the Hall of State in Fair Park where his mother was lying in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Mourners signatures are seen in a guest book at the Hall of State in Fair Park where former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson arrives was lying in state on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
From left, Arthur Busby, Murat Gokcigdem, and Damarcus Offord pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Busby worked on Johnsons security detail for decades, Gokcigdem is her former Chief of Staff, and Offord was her Director of Outreach. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
From left, Arthur Busby, Murat Gokcigdem, and Damarcus Offord pay their respects as former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Busby worked on Johnsons security detail for decades. Gokcigdem is her former Chief of Staff, and Offord was her Director of Outreach. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
R. Gerald Turner, president of Southern Methodist University, pays his respects to former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas.
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett pays her respects to her predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas.
Richard Irvin Lee, of Waco, Texas, grieves at the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)
Richard Irvin Lee, of Waco, Texas, pauses at the casket of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson as she lies in state at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Dallas. Johnson, a trailblazing North Texas Democrat who served 15 terms in Congress, died on Dec. 31. (Smiley Pool/ The Dallas Morning News /POOL PHOTO)