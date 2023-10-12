Photos: Fall arrives in North Texas Published 56 mins ago • Updated 50 mins ago Fall has finally arrived in North Texas, and NBC 5 viewers are sharing their photos of the season. 5 photos 1/5 Mimi Lucy Rose, 4mos old and her mom Patti enjoyed a Sunday at the Dallas Arboretum pumpkin patch. The pumpkins and the flowers are everywhere! 2/5 Norma Chambers Fall has arrived! Phoenix the Frenchie. 5 months old. Waxahachie 3/5 Missy Fields My grandsons Landon and Everett visiting the Hall’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Grapevine. 4/5 Lisa Douthit My spooky Cowboy fans in my front yard in Plano. Go Cowboys!! From, Lisa Douthit, Plano 5/5 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comfall More Photo Galleries Your colorful sunrise and sunset photos Dallas Cowboys fans share their fan photos Rangers fans share their team spirit Photos: Israel-Hamas War